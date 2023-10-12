Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 50,721 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,721 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

