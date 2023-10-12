Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.