Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Clorox has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

