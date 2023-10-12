Close Asset Management Ltd Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

