CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $66,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.