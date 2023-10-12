Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,369 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 984,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,071,000 after buying an additional 911,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

