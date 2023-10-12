Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

