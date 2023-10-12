Comparing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 30.00% 8.85% 0.78% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hammerson 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Starwood Property Trust and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 4.14 $871.47 million $1.75 11.09 Hammerson $162.57 million 8.87 -$203.10 million N/A N/A

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Hammerson on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

