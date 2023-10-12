Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

