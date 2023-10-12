Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

