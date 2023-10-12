Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.53 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

