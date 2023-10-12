Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

