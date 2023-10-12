Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

