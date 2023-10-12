Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

