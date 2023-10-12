Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

CL opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

