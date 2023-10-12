Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 105,011 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.