Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

LULU opened at $373.36 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

