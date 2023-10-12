Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

