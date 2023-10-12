Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $26.38 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.74% of WNS worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. WNS has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

