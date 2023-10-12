Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3,624.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

