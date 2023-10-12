Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 732 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

