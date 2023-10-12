Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 282.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 86,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $6,970,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 168,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $400.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

