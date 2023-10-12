ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 422.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,691 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $332,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,866,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 278,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.30. 1,067,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

