Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
CSTM stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Constellium has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
