Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Constellium by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 727,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

CSTM stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Constellium has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.