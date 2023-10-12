ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 156.0% in September

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 15,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,883. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

