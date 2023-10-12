Contrasting Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 49.5%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HSBC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agricultural Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00 HSBC 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HSBC has a consensus target price of $291.50, indicating a potential upside of 621.71%. Given HSBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Agricultural Bank of China.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A HSBC 26.43% 12.19% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.65 HSBC $74.18 billion 2.18 $16.04 billion $5.93 6.81

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Agricultural Bank of China. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HSBC beats Agricultural Bank of China on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

