Contrasting Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 3.60 $6.13 million $0.33 31.46 Credo Technology Group $172.82 million 13.79 -$16.55 million ($0.19) -84.16

Analyst Ratings

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $15.92, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 11.65% 17.69% 13.11% Credo Technology Group -16.30% -5.41% -4.65%

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.ity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.