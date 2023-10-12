Core Alternative Capital Acquires 148 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.26. 505,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,862. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

