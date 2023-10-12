Core Alternative Capital Acquires 4,359 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 206,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,524. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

