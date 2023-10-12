Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.70. 200,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

