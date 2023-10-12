Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

