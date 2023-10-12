Core Alternative Capital Has $208,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.57. 165,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

