Core Alternative Capital Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $264.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

