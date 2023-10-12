Core Alternative Capital Has $313,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.41. 2,227,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,110,604. The firm has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.