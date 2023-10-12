Core Alternative Capital Has $389,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $32.95 on Thursday, hitting $907.51. 1,367,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $852.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.