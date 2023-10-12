Core Alternative Capital Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $110.59. 1,638,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,067,760. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $302.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

