Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,451. The firm has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $208.96 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

