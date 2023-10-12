Core Alternative Capital Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

SBUX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

