Core Alternative Capital Purchases 265 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 309,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 197,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,244,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

