Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

