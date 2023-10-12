Core Alternative Capital Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,895 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $231,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $6,441,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,332,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,641,785. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,412.79, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

