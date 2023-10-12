Core Alternative Capital Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 767,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,995. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.46.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

