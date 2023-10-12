Core Alternative Capital Sells 157 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.18. 473,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.61. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

