Core Alternative Capital Sells 19,732 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 212,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,385. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $139.66 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

