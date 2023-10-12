Core Alternative Capital Sells 298 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

