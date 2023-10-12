Core Alternative Capital Sells 7,926 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $456.19. 19,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,193. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.81 and a 200-day moving average of $416.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

