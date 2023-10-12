Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of C$187.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.84 million.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$670.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.52.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

