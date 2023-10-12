Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,983 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.