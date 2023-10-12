Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,073 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $373.36 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.16.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

