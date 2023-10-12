Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,023 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $445.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

